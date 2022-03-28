Monday, Mar 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Allegations Made In NCLT Petition Downright Untruthful, Says Max Group Chairman

According to some media reports, his wife Neelu Analjit Singh has filed a petition before the NCLT alleging "diversion and siphoning” off of funds by her husband from a group holding company.

Allegations Made In NCLT Petition Downright Untruthful, Says Max Group Chairman
Singh has said he will contest these allegations in the NCLT hearing.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Mar 2022 12:18 pm

Max Group founder and Chairman Analjit Singh have on Monday refuted the allegations made against him in a petition filed with the NCLT, terming it as "downright untruthful".

Singh has said he will contest these allegations in the NCLT hearing.

Related stories

Zee Entertainment Moves NCLT For Dismissal Of IndusInd Bank's Insolvency Plea

"Apart from being downright untruthful, what is even more anguishing is the agenda with which these reports have been encouraged and planted while the matter is sub judice," said a statement put on BSE by Max quoting Analjit Singh.

According to some media reports, his wife Neelu Analjit Singh has filed a petition before the National Company Law Tribunal alleging "diversion and siphoning” off of funds by her husband from a group holding company.

She had also sought an investigation into the affairs of Max Ventures Investment Holdings Pvt Ltd and a direction from the NCLT to declare Analjit Singh “unfit” to be a director and shareholder of the company.

The petition is expected to be listed this week before the NCLT for hearing.

Reacting to it, Analjit Singh said, "While these allegations are mired in incorrect facts and misrepresentation, we will contest these allegations in the NCLT hearing".

A petition was filed by Neelu Analjit Singh against Max Ventures Investment Holdings Private Limited – an unlisted promoter entity with shareholding in the listed entities Max Financial Services, Max India, and Max Ventures & Industries Limited – in the NCLT.

"The operating entities within the group i.e., Max Life Insurance, Antara Senior Care, and Max Estates, continue to pursue their respective chosen strategies with the promoters' unequivocal commitment, following the highest standards of governance with respect to the process, transparency and compliance," the Max Group chairman said. 

Tags

Business National NCLT National Company Law Tribunal Max Ventures Investment Holdings Pvt Ltd Max Group Max Financial Services Max India Max Life Insurance Max Estates
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Link Your PAN And Aadhaar By March 31, Or Pay A Fine

Link Your PAN And Aadhaar By March 31, Or Pay A Fine

Portugal, CR7 Move Closer To World Cup

Portugal, CR7 Move Closer To World Cup