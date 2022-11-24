Thursday, Nov 24, 2022
All Future And Option Segment Stocks To Be Settled In T+1 Cycle From Jan 2023

Since Feb 25 this year, the bottom 100 stocks have been settled in the T+1 cycle, but starting Jan 2023, all stocks in the derivative segment would be settled in the same way.

Updated: 24 Nov 2022 5:35 pm

Come January 2023, all stocks in the derivative contracts segment would be settled in the T+1 cycle, the market infrastructure institutions (MIIs) said in a joint statement.

The announcement comes after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi ), on Jan 1, 2022, permitted the stock exchanges to introduce a T+1 settlement cycle for securities in the equity segment.

The exchanges, however, started implementing the T+1 feature for the bottom 100 stocks on Feb 25 this year. But last Friday, they added 500 more shares to the T+1 settlement list.

According to the earlier schedule, all the future and option (F&O) contract stocks were to transition to T+1 settlement in two batches in December 2022 and January 2023. Now, the transition of all F&O stocks would be done in a single tranche.

The stock exchanges are expected to issue another circular detailing the process and factors.

However, why did India moved to T+1 cycle, are there any benefits to traders and investors ?

Move To T+1

The move is expected to address the issue of short delivery. There were many instances when a stock buyer did not get their shares due to short-selling.

Also, there have been instances when brokers failed to pay the funds held by clients as the stocks were settled on a T+2-basis.

India is the second country after China to implement the T+1 settlement cycle. The faster T+1 cycle is expected to eliminate most of the problems in the settlement process.

Deepak Singh, chief business officer at RelianceSmartMoney.com, earlier told Outlook Money that the T+1 cycle will help address the clients’ collateral risk as it is now vested with the Clearing Corporation.

Hence, instances of payment default, non-transfer of shares, etc., will reduce. Brokerage firms believe the new cycle will also reduce the broker’s operational risks.

The implementation of T+1 cycle since Feb 25, 2022, has been in a gradual manner since its adoption may cause some temporary difficulties for foreign portfolio investors (FPIs)

