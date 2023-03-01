Wednesday, Mar 01, 2023
Akasa Air To Place Order For Fleet Of Aircraft In 'Three Digits'

The company's founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vinay Dube said it plans to go international by the year-end and intends to set up a learning academy in Bengaluru

Photo: PTI/Shashank Parade

Updated: 01 Mar 2023 3:27 pm

Akasa Air is going to place an order for a fleet of aircraft which will be in three digits by the year-end, the company said on Wednesday. The company's founder and Chief Executive Officer, Vinay Dube said it plans to go international by the year-end and intends to set up a learning academy in Bengaluru. He also said Akasa has already ordered a fleet of 72 aircraft of which 18 have been delivered. "By the end of the year we will place a large order for aircraft. I'm not going to disclose the number but the order will be in three digits and it will be significant," Dube said in a press conference here.

In the next one year, Akasa is going to hire 300 pilots, Dube said, adding that the company is also going to open a learning centre in Bengaluru. According to him, Akasa Air will need at least 3,500 pilots in the next one decade. The company completed six months of its operations to become the fastest growing airlines in the country, it said in a statement. With 36 daily flights from Bengaluru, Akasa Air is the third largest domestic carrier in the city, it noted.

Akasa Air To Commence Daily Flights From Hyderabad To Bengaluru, Goa From January 25

Business Akasa Air Akasa Airlines Vinay Dube
