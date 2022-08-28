Sunday, Aug 28, 2022
Akasa Air Suffers Data Breach

The airline on Sunday apologised for the data breach and said the incident has been "self-reported" to the nodal agency, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In)

Akasa Airlines
Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Aug 2022 4:49 pm

Akasa Air, which started operations less than a month ago, has suffered data breach resulting in certain customer information being accessed by unauthorised individuals.  

The airline on Sunday apologised for the data breach and said the incident has been "self-reported" to the nodal agency, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In).  

In a communication posted on its website, the airline said a temporary technical configuration error related to its login and sign-up service was reported on August 25.  

"As a result, some Akasa Air registered user information limited to names, gender, e-mail addresses and phone numbers may have been viewed by unauthorised individuals.  

"We can confirm to you that aside from the above details, no travel-related information, travel records or payment information was compromised," it said.  

On being made aware of the incident, Akasa Air said it immediately stopped this unauthorised access by completely shutting down the associated functional elements of its system.  

"Subsequently, having added additional controls to address this situation, we have resumed our login and sign-up," the communication said.  

Akasa Air also said the system security and protection of customer information is paramount.  "We sincerely apologise to you for any inconvenience caused as a result of this," it added.  

Akasa Air, the first Indian carrier to be launched in nearly a decade, operated its inaugural flight on August 7 from Mumbai to Ahmedabad. 

Billionarie Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, who passed away earlier this month, had made substantial investment in the airline.  

