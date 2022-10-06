Thursday, Oct 06, 2022
Akasa Air Performance 'Satisfying' In First 60 Days: CEO

The airline started operations on August 7 and has six planes in its fleet. It plans to have a total of 18 aircraft by the end of this fiscal

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Oct 2022 12:44 pm

Akasa Air CEO Vinay Dube on Thursday said the airline's performance in the first 60 days since starting operations has been "satisfying".
     
The airline started operations on August 7 and has six planes in its fleet. It plans to have a total of 18 aircraft by the end of this fiscal.
     
"We are very happy, satisfied with... our performance," Dube said here.
     
He also said the airline is "on track" as per plans and that the performance has been satisfying. The airline is currently flying 30 flights daily.
     
The airline has placed an order for 72 Boeing 737 MAX planes.
     
The airline will soon allow travellers to carry domesticated dogs and cats in cabin and cargo. 
 

