Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Aiwa MI-X 330 Meteor Speaker Review: Bang For The Buck

Aiwa’s MI-X 330 Meteor portable Bluetooth speaker is pleasing to eyes and ears

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 3:29 pm

Early this year, I reviewed Aiwa’s MI-X 150 Retro Plus X portable Bluetooth speaker which, as the name suggests, has a distinct old-world charm with retro looks and a great sound to complement it.

Around Diwali, the Japanese brand came up with another flagship portable speaker – MI-X 330 Meteor priced at Rs 34,990.

While the previous speaker boasted of a wooden body, the latest speaker has a similar old-style design language but has a modern look with a metal build.

In this review, I’ll talk about how the latest portable speaker from Aiwa fares overall and if it justifies the heavy price tag.

Aiwa MI-X 330 Meteor Speaker: Build And Design

Aiwa continues to make amplifier-shaped portable speakers and Meteor follows the same design language and aesthetics, but this time, the metal build gives it a sturdy and distinct look. 

Aiwa Meteor speaker
 

The speaker is solid and well built, with no practically no compromise on the quality and there is a slight minimalism too, with the branding at the front in white colour, in the otherwise dual tone (black and dark grey) scheme.

Besides, a small circular LED screen on the top right, that shows connectivity, battery level, etc., gives it a decent appearance. On the top is the control panel consisting of two big knobs for bass and volume, and five physical buttons for power, mode, etc.

Aiwa Meteor speaker
 

And there is a heavy leather belt to carry the big speaker.

The speaker also comes with two custom-designed 40 mm active audio drivers and a Type – C charging point that enables 6-7 hours of charging time. There is also a 3.5mm AUX-in.

Aiwa MI-X 330 Meteor Speaker: Sound Quality And Features

I used the speaker for a fair amount of time ever since I started using it, and I felt it’s not just about the looks, there’s more to it. The two passive bass radiators (front+ back) maintain a fair balance of sound but it gets interesting as you play a variety of music genres, only to find that the speaker is capable to produce a good quality sound. 

Aiwa Meteor speaker
 

The speaker can also be connected to two devices at a time, making it really easy for a person who’s mostly using 2-3 devices at a time. 

You can play around with the bass and volume knobs to find the right balance as the preference may vary. 

Besides, I loved the sound quality right from the first song I played (which was from Aswekeepsearching). The sound quality remains intact even at louder volumes and the speaker is capable of covering a large area with its sound, thanks to the 60W output.

The speaker looks heavy, but it’s easy to carry it anywhere, especially when you’re traveling in a car to go to some house party or a trip.

The Bluetooth connection is fine and you get a decent range there, so you can roam around with your phone or tablet in the house without witnessing any interruption in the sound.

I felt the sound quality would be pleasing to those with a good ear and interest in quality music. 

Aiwa MI-X 330 Meteor: Battery

The speaker offers 6-10 hours of playback time and has a 5000mAh battery which takes roughly more than an hour to charge fully. 

Aiwa MI-X 330 Meteor: Verdict

Aiwa’s MI-X 330 Meteor packs a punch when it comes to sound quality and is pleasing to both the eyes and ears. Yes, the price tag of Rs 34,990 is a bit on the higher side, but it’s a good investment for audiophiles and music aficionados.

