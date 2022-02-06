Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Airtel To Invest Rs 1.17 Lakh Crore On Subsidiaries For Next Five Years

The company will hold an extraordinary general meeting of the members of the company on February 26 to also seek their approval for issuing shares to Google for its about Rs 7,500 crore investment in the company to buy 1.28 per cent stake.

Airtel To Invest Rs 1.17 Lakh Crore On Subsidiaries For Next Five Years
Airtel will invest up to Rs 17,000 crore with Indus Towers in the next 4 financial years.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 12:40 pm

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has plans to spend about Rs 1.17 lakh crore through business transactions with its subsidiaries like Indus Towers, Nxtra and Bharti Hexacom, according to a regulatory filing.

The company will hold an extraordinary general meeting of the members of the company on February 26 to also seek their approval for issuing shares to Google for its about Rs 7,500 crore investment in the company to buy 1.28 per cent stake.

According to the EGM notice, Bharti Airtel will spend Rs 88,000 crore in business with mobile tower company Indus Towers, Rs 15,000 crore for availing services of datacentre firm Nxtra and transactions of up to Rs 14,000 crore with Bharti Hexacom.

Bharti Airtel will invest up to Rs 17,000 crore on transactions with Indus Towers in the next 4 financial years and Rs 20,000 crore in 2025-26, the filing said on Saturday.

"Given the 5G developments globally, it is likely that 5G will soon start to become a reality in India also, slowly in the key cities and then going into the rest of India across the length and breadth of our current network. Therefore, considering the increased requirements of passive infrastructure during massive 5G rollouts, the Company proposes a higher amount of transactions of upto Rs 20,000 crore per annum with Indus Towers for FY 2025-26," the notice said. 

Tags

Business National Airtel Bharti Airtel Nxtra By Airtel Airtel Indus Towers
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Massive Capex Outlay To Crowd In Private Investment By Creating Demand, Says Finance Secretary

Massive Capex Outlay To Crowd In Private Investment By Creating Demand, Says Finance Secretary

IPO-Bound LIC Ropes In 6 Independent Directors On Its Board

Infrastructure Projects Expected To Route Through PM GatiShakti's NPG From April, Says Anurag Jain

Audi Weighing Local Production Of EVs In India

Maruti Expects Production To Pick Up In Q4 As Chip Supply Improves

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian cricket team players celebrate after beating England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals. India won for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2022: India Beat England For Fifth Title

Jennifer Garner dances during a roast after being named

Hollywood Star Jennifer Garner Celebrated As Hasty Pudding's Woman of Year

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins