Tuesday, Jun 14, 2022
Airtel Launches India’s First Multiplex In The Metaverse

Airtel’s Xstream multiplex will be a 20-screen platform with access to content portfolios from leading OTT partners available on the application

Updated: 14 Jun 2022 2:55 pm

Bharti Airtel today unveiled India’s first multiplex on the Partynite Metaverse platform. 

Airtel’s Xstream multiplex will be a 20-screen platform with access to content portfolios from leading OTT partners available on the application. 

The multiplex will enable sampling of top original shows and movies with content pieces such as the first episode of an OTT original or initial minutes of a movie in regional languages, besides English and Hindi. Viewers can get complete access upon subscription of a plan.

The idea was conceived by Essence, Airtel’s integrated media agency of record, and developed by Gamitronics, the creator of Partynite, a blockchain-powered digital parallel universe.

The Xstream multiplex is an extension of Airtel’s Xstream Premium offering, which recently achieved a 2-million subscriber milestone within 100 days of its launch. 

Shashwat Sharma, Director – Marketing, Airtel, said, “Airtel’s Xstream multiplex provides a larger-than-life experience, which brings together Web 3.0 apps and immersive storytelling, and an assortment of content from our partners. We all know people’s love for movies and entertainment in India. Through the metaverse, we are looking to tap into a larger audience, giving content enthusiasts an opportunity to sample Airtel’s Xstream Premium offering and, thus, aiding in driving higher adoption.”

Rajat Ojha, Founder of Partynite (Gamitronics), said, “We are delighted to partner with Airtel and bring alive India’s first multiplex in the metaverse. Airtel Xstream Premium’s multiplex experience is one of the most scalable use case scenarios for the metaverse. Future opportunities here include movies, music, live events and premium sports streaming. Apart from the robust scope, it will also allow social engagement, open up newer methods of content delivery and, of course, provide an immersive experience at the core of it.”

