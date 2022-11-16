Airtel 5G Service Launched In Gurugram

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has pumped up its 5G game by announcing the launch of its services in a major city. Taking a step ahead, the company has officially come up with Airtel 5G service in select areas of Gurugram. As per a report, this service has been launched in 13 locations.

In an official statement, the company has said that Airtel 5G service will be available to all customers in a phased manner. While the company is busy constructing its network and completing the roll out, it has already started the process by making it available in Gurugram.

At present, Airtel’s 5G service can be experienced at DLF Cyber Hub, MG Road, Rajiv Chowk, DLF Phase 2, Iffco Chowk, Atlas Chowk, Udyog Vihar, Nirvana Country, Civil Lines, Gurugram railway station, Gurugram National Highway, Huda City Centre and a few more areas.

Additionally, as per the latest Airtel plans, all customers who have 5G-enabled devices can enjoy the service of Airtel 5G Plus at no extra cost. However, once the service roll out is more widespread, there is a likelihood of more plans being introduced.

As per a PTI report, Nidhi Lauria, Bharti Airtel, Delhi NCR CEO said, “I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Gurugram. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds up to 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds. We are in the process of lightning the entire city which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos and more.”

The 5G service launch in India is expected to be executed in a phased manner. Apart from Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio is another key player who will bring out its 5G service in major cities soon.