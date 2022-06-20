Monday, Jun 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Airlines' Losses Globally Will Be Down To $9.7 Billion This Year: IATA DG

While the outlook for airlines globally is positive, the business environment remains challenging

Airlines' Losses Globally Will Be Down To $9.7 Billion This Year: IATA DG
Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Jun 2022 2:42 pm

The airlines' losses globally are expected to be down from $52 billion in 2021 to $9.7 billion this year and industry-wide profit should be on the horizon in 2023, Director General of IATA Willie Walsh said here on Monday.

International Air Transport Association (IATA) represents some 290 airlines comprising 83 per cent of global air traffic.

Walsh, in his inaugural speech at the 78th annual general meeting of IATA here, said that while the outlook for airlines globally is positive, the business environment remains challenging.

Related stories

Singapore Airlines Launches Two New Flagship Lounges

American Airlines, IndiGo Launch Codeshare Agreement

De-Board Passengers Who Refuse To Wear Face Mask In Plane: DGCA To Airlines

Listing all the challenges, he said inflation topped 9 per cent in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)- a group of 38 developed countries - in April.

"Our outlook expects (global) GDP to grow 3.4 per cent this year. Not bad but down on earlier forecasts,” Walsh noted.

The World Bank expects energy prices to soar 50 per cent compared with 2021, he added.

"Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine has destabilised globalisation, threatened the world’s food supply, and recreated a geopolitical divide not seen since the Cold War,” he said.

Fixing battered balance sheets of airlines carrying debts of $650 billion will be a monumental challenge, he said, adding that there is no way to sugarcoat the bitter economic and political realities the airlines face globally.

"But the desire to travel and the necessity of moving goods are both solid. Our industry is now leaner, tougher, and nimbler. Our latest analysis shows losses in 2021 close to $42 billion, a huge loss, but down from our earlier estimate of $52 billion,” Walsh said.

“And we now believe that global losses will be cut further to $9.7 billion this year. Industry-wide profit should be on the horizon in 2023,” he said.

Tags

Business National Airlines Vistara Airlines Private Airlines Indian Airlines Kingfisher Airlines Domestic Airlines Air India Airlines Privatization Of Airlines Domestic Flights
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Tai Tzu-ying: Badminton Queen Earns PhD

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 

Nirmala Sitharaman To Meet PSBs' Heads On Monday; May Urge Them For Credit Growth 