Air India Plans To Refurbish Legacy Wide-Body Fleet

Full-service carrier Air India said on Thursday said it plans to refurbish its legacy wide-body fleet, comprising 27 Boeing B787-8 and 13 B777 aircraft at an investment of USD 400 million.



This refurbishment will see a complete overhaul of existing cabin interiors, including the addition of latest-generation seats and best-in-class inflight entertainment across all classes, Air India said in a statement.



In addition, the refurbishment will see the introduction of a premium economy cabin on both fleets, it said and added that the first class cabin will also be retained on the 777s.



The airline said it has engaged London-based product design companies, JPA Design and Trendworks, to assist with the cabin interior design elements of this refurbishment programme.

