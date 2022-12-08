Thursday, Dec 08, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Air India Plans To Refurbish Legacy Wide-Body Fleet

Home Business

Air India Plans To Refurbish Legacy Wide-Body Fleet

This refurbishment will see a complete overhaul of existing cabin interiors, including the addition of latest-generation seats and best-in-class inflight entertainment across all classes

Air India said on Thursday said it plans to refurbish its legacy wide-body fleet
Air India said on Thursday said it plans to refurbish its legacy wide-body fleet

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 3:06 pm

Full-service carrier Air India said on Thursday said it plans to refurbish its legacy wide-body fleet, comprising 27 Boeing B787-8 and 13 B777 aircraft at an investment of USD 400 million.
     
This refurbishment will see a complete overhaul of existing cabin interiors, including the addition of latest-generation seats and best-in-class inflight entertainment across all classes, Air India said in a statement.
     
In addition, the refurbishment will see the introduction of a premium economy cabin on both fleets, it said and added that the first class cabin will also be retained on the 777s.
     
The airline said it has engaged London-based product design companies, JPA Design and Trendworks, to assist with the cabin interior design elements of this refurbishment programme. 
 

Tags

Business Air India Air India Flights Boeing 777 Boeing 787 Air India Airlines
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'

Rajasthan Bypoll: Congress Takes Clear Lead, Gehlot Terms It 'People's Seal On His Govt's Good Governance'