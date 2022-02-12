Saturday, Feb 12, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Air India, AirAsia To Carry Each Other's Passengers In Case Of Flight Disruptions

The arrangement, effective for two years starting from this month, will enable airport teams of both Air India and AirAsia to offer alternative first available flights so that inconvenience to passengers is minimised

Air India, AirAsia To Carry Each Other's Passengers In Case Of Flight Disruptions
Air India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Feb 2022 10:35 am

Air India and AirAsia India have entered into an agreement that will allow them to carry each other's passengers in case there is a disruption of operations, according to a communication.

Both airlines are part of the Tata Group.

The arrangement, effective for two years starting from this month, will enable airport teams of both Air India and AirAsia to offer alternative first available flights so that inconvenience to passengers is minimised.

The two carriers have entered into the IROPS (Irregular Operations) arrangement through a pact, which allows transfer of passengers to each other's flights in case of disrupted operations, as per the communication.

However, carriage of passengers will be on an "as available" basis as determined by the airport manager of accepting airline, it stated.

Last month, Tata Group completed the takeover of Air India.

Tags

Business Air India Air Asia
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Here Is How To Avoid Covid-19 To Spread Among Babies And Toddlers

Here Is How To Avoid Covid-19 To Spread Among Babies And Toddlers

Sebi Bars Anil Ambani, Reliance Home Finance And Others From Securities Market

Healthcare Gets A Digital Link In Union Budget 2022-23

Hungary Calls For Total Crypto Ban in EU; Uber Open To Crypto Adoption; Market Crashes By 10%

P2P Lending Can Help In Investment Diversification

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Indian players pose with the winners trophy after their win in the third one day international cricket match against West Indies in Ahmedabad. India won the series 3-0.

IND Vs WI: India Beat West Indies By 96 Runs In Third ODI, Complete 3-0 Series Whitewash

A Ukrainian tank moves during military drills close to Kharkiv, Ukraine.

Ready For Survival

Candombe dancers perform during

Siren Of The South

Tulips bloom inside the premises of Mughal Garden, ahead of its opening for general public, at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi.

Spring Is In The Air

No entry for empathy, dissent & justice

Crimson Harvest: Artworks That Captured The Tragedy At Lakhimpur Kheri