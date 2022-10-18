Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Air India Aims 30% International Market Share In 5 Years: CEO

Currently, the loss-making carrier, which was taken over by Tata group in January, has put in place the revival plan 'Vihaan.AI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 4:33 pm

Air India chief Campbell Wilson on Tuesday said the airline aims to have 30 per cent share in both domestic and international markets in the next five years.
     
Currently, the loss-making carrier, which was taken over by Tata group in January, has put in place the revival plan 'Vihaan.AI'.
     
Air India aims to have 30 per cent share in domestic and international markets in the next five years, Wilson, who is the MD and CEO, told reporters here.
     
Currently, the airline has a domestic market share of 10 per cent and an international market share of 12 per cent.
     
Vihaan.AI' is a comprehensive transformation plan with a detailed road map for the next five years. The airline will be inducting 5 wide-body Boeing and 25 Airbus narrow-body planes over the next 15 months. The aircraft being leased are 21 Airbus A320 neos, 4 Airbus A321 neos and 5 Boeing B777-200LRs.
     
Air India's narrow-body fleet stands at 70 aircraft. Out of them, 54 are in service and the remaining 16 aircraft will progressively return to service by early 2023. The wide-body fleet stands at 43 aircraft, of which 33 are operational. The rest will return to service by early 2023, it had said in September. 
 

Tags

Business Air India Air India Market Share Vihaan.AI Airbus A321 Neo Airbus A320 Neo Boeing B777-200LR
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Says Sajid Khan Asked Her About Her Breast Size, Frequency Of Intercourse

Bhojpuri Actress Rani Chatterjee Says Sajid Khan Asked Her About Her Breast Size, Frequency Of Intercourse

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC