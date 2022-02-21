Monday, Feb 21, 2022
AiDash Acquires Geospatial Firm Neurafarms.ai At An Undisclosed Amount

With the acquisition of Neurafarms.ai, AiDash strengthens its product line and adds valuable talent to its team, according to a statement.

The company did not disclose the size of the acquisition.

Updated: 21 Feb 2022 3:13 pm

AiDash on Monday announced the acquisition of geospatial and AI (Artificial Intelligence) powered farming solutions provider Neurafarms.ai.

With the acquisition of Neurafarms.ai, AiDash strengthens its product line and adds valuable talent to its team, according to a statement. The company did not disclose the size of the acquisition.

 "With the addition of Neurafarms.ai's team and assets, AiDash builds on its vision of becoming a global leader in leveraging satellites and AI to revolutionise operations, maintenance, and sustainability for core industries," it said.

Bhavesh Patidar, Neurafarms.ai co-founder and leader of the start-up's data science innovations, would join the AiDash team, with a focus on strengthening its Disaster and Disruptions Management System (DDMS), which helps industries better manage disaster prediction, detection, and response. 

Neurafarms.ai's head of research and development Anil Singh would also join AiDash as a remote sensing scientist. His focus would be enhancing the company's research and development activities to analyse data obtained from remote sensing systems and channel it to address industry problems, the statement added. 

