Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
AI 'Pee-Gate' Case: DGCA Rejects Plea To Revoke Suspension Of Pilot's License

Aviation regulator DGCA has rejected the plea to revoke the suspension of the licence of an Air India pilot in connection with the urination incident onboard New York-Delhi flight in November last year, according to a source

Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2023 11:04 am

The licence of the pilot was suspended for three months by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on January 20. A joint forum of six unions had also appealed to the regulator to revoke the suspension of the pilot's licence. On Wednesday, the source said the appeal of the pilot to revoke the licence suspension has been rejected. In connection with the urination incident that happened onboard the Air India flight on November 26, 2022, the regulator had suspended the licence of the pilot for three months, imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on the airline and Rs 3 lakh on the director of the carrier's in-flight services.

The enforcement action was taken by the DGCA citing various lapses in reporting about the incident, which came to the regulator's notice only on January 4. On January 24, the forum said that while there is a groundswell of "public pressure" for action, given the serious nature of the allegations of the complainant, there is a need to evaluate the same with the nature of the Pilot-In-Command's duties and responsibilities, among others and to evaluate the facts that came up before the pilots and crew on the said flight. Citing various aspects, the forum had asked the regulator to "withdraw the harsh punishment and suspension of the PIC". The six unions represented by the forum are Indian Pilots Guild, Indian Commercial Pilots Association, Air Corporation Employees Union, Air India Employees Union, All India Cabin Crew Association and Airline Pilots Association of India.

Tags

Business Air India Air India Peeing Incident Directorate General Of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Pilot Licence Air India Pilots
