Ahead Of The Twitter Takeover, Elon Musk Says No Plans To Cut 75% Jobs

Just a day ahead of the completion of Twitter takeover, billionaire Elon Musk aka Chief Twit has gone viral for his latest comments for the Twitter workforce. According to Bloomberg, Musk reportedly told Twitter employees that he is not planning to cut 75 per cent jobs once he becomes their new boss.

The tech billionaire and soon-to-be boss’ comments come few days after old reports made headlines, where it was said that Twitter might soon witness the sacking of 75 per cent of its workforce. As the $44 billion deal for Twitter takeover is expected to close by Friday, Musk has denied the previously reported numbers in an address to the employees at Twitter’s San Francisco office, Bloomberg reported.

Last week, the tech industry experienced chills when a report in The Washington Post mentioned about the likelihood of sacking of Twitter workforce once the Tesla and SapceX boss takes over. But these latest comments from Musk now come as a sigh of relief for many employees at Twitter.

The old report suggesting the possibility of job loss at Twitter cited documents and unnamed sources familiar with the matter. While Twitter denied the reports of this layoff, rumours stayed afloat as even Chief Twit's team did not comment on the same.

As Elon Musk steps up to close this deal of the Twitter takeover, all eyes are now on the possible changes that the company can witness in the coming days. Ever since the takeover was announced, reports of employees allegedly leaving and Musk’s differences with Twitter’s Chief Executive Parag Agrawal also surfaced.