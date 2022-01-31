Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

AGS Transact Technologies Makes Tepid Debut On Stock Exchanges

The Rs 680-crore initial public offering of AGS Transact Technologies was subscribed more than eight times on January 21, the final day of the bidding process.

AGS Transact Technologies Makes Tepid Debut On Stock Exchanges
-

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 11:13 am

Shares of payment solutions provider AGS Transact Technologies Ltd on Monday made a flat market debut, listing at Rs 176 on the BSE, against the issue price of Rs 175.

The stock made its debut at Rs 176, registering a marginal gain of 0.57 per cent from the issue price on the BSE. It hit a high of Rs 181.85 and a low of Rs 168.05 during the morning trade.

At the NSE, it made its debut at par with the issue price at Rs 175.

The Rs 680-crore initial public offering of AGS Transact Technologies was subscribed more than eight times on January 21, the final day of the bidding process.

The issue, with a price band of Rs 166-175 apiece, opened for public subscription on January 19 and concluded on January 21.

AGS Transact Tech is an integrated omni-channel payment solutions provider.

It provides customised products and services comprising ATM and Cash Recycler Machines (CRM) outsourcing, cash management and digital payment solutions including merchant solutions, transaction processing services and mobile wallets.
 

Tags

Business AGS Transact Technologies AGS Transact Technologies Listing
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Power Sector Workers To Hold Nationwide Protest On Tuesday

Power Sector Workers To Hold Nationwide Protest On Tuesday

Rupee Gains 15 paise To 74.92 Against US Dollar In Early Trade

PPFAS Mutual Fund Stops Inflow In Flexicap Fund

Europol Report Says Cryptos Used Less Than Fiat Money For Illegal Transactions; BTC, ETH Fall

Live: Nifty Reclaims 17,300, Sensex Surges Nearly 700 Points Led By IT Shares

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi.

The Day The Music Died

Members of the medical team wait inside the track during a scheduled speedskating session at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022 - In Pics

Lava covers a road near a volcano in the Canary Islands of La Palma, Spain.

Excavators And Heavy Machineries Deployed After Cumbre Vieja Volcano Spewed Lava At Spain's Canary Island

A dog is followed by a couple as the stroll on the snow-covered boardwalk in Ocean City, Maryland.

Maryland, Rhode Island, Boston Covered In Snow After Strong Nor'easter Storm Swept Across East Coast