Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

AGEL Gets Approval For Rs 3,850 Crore Investment By Green Energy Investment Holding RSC

The current principal shareholder of Green Energy Investment Holding RSC Ltd is IHC Capital Holding LLC.

AGEL Gets Approval For Rs 3,850 Crore Investment By Green Energy Investment Holding RSC
Adani Green Energy.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 May 2022 8:15 pm

 Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) has received the approval of shareholders for the issuance of over two crore shares worth around Rs 3,850 crore on a preferential basis to Green Energy Investment Holding RSC Ltd.

The current principal shareholder of Green Energy Investment Holding RSC Ltd is IHC Capital Holding LLC.

Related stories

Adani Group Incorporates Wholly-Owned Subsidiary For Media-Related Business

Adani Green Energy Becomes 8th Most Valued Firm; Overtakes Bajaj Finance, HDFC

Adani Green Surges 9%; Hits 52-Week High After Becoming The Tenth Most Valued Firm

At the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) convened on Tuesday, shareholders approved the issuance of equity shares on preferential basis to Green Energy Investment Holding RSC Ltd, according to a regulatory filing.

In a separate filing, the company said it has executed a Share Subscription Agreement (SSA) on Monday with Green Energy Investment Holding RSC Ltd for the issuance and allotment of 2,00,18,198 equity shares of face value of Rs 10 each of the company to the investor on preferential basis.

The 2,00,18,198 equity shares will be issued at a price of Rs 1,923.25 each (at a premium of Rs 1,913.25 per equity share), the filing said.

The total issue size works out to be around Rs 3,850 crore.

The deal is a part of the 7.3 billion dirhams (USD 2 billion) investment to be made by the UAE's International Holding Company (IHC) in three Adani Group companies.

IHC will invest Rs 3,850 crore in AGEL, Rs 3,850 crore in Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL), and Rs 7,700 crore in Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL). 

Tags

Business Adani Enterprises Limited Adani Enterprises Green Transmission Investment Holding RSC Green Energy IHC Capital Holding LLC Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) AGEL Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Jain University Clinches KIUG 2022 Crown

Jain University Clinches KIUG 2022 Crown

Met Gala 2022: Gigi Hadid's Outfit Becomes A Goldmine For Hilarious Memes

Met Gala 2022: Gigi Hadid's Outfit Becomes A Goldmine For Hilarious Memes