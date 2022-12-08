After Zomato Layoffs, Swiggy Layoffs To Affect Nearly 250 Employees: Report 

After Byju’s and Zomato layoffs impacted several people, it is now Swiggy layoffs affecting the lives of workers. As per a report, the food and grocery delivery company Swiggy is planning to sack nearly 250 employees this month.

According to a report in the Economic Times, with these Swiggy layoffs, nearly 3-5 per cent of the company’s workforce is expected to be impacted. It adds that these layoffs could also extend beyond these 250 employees as the company is expected to axe more jobs in the coming months.

The layoffs at Swiggy are also not restricted to just one department. As per the report, these layoffs will affect people across supply chain, operations, customer service and technology roles.

In a response to the publication, Swiggy wrote, “We conclude our performance cycle in October and have announced ratings and promotions at all levels. As with every cycle, we expect exits based on performance.”

Swiggy’s head of human resources (HR) Girish Menon also reportedly informed employees about the performance-based exits. The company has now started restructuring teams and this may impact many employees in the coming days, as per the report.

The news of Swiggy layoffs comes at a time when thousands of people across the globe have been impacted by company’s decision of job cuts. While an official confirmation is still awaited, media reports have claimed that these layoffs will impact many more in the coming days.