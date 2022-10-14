Friday, Oct 14, 2022
After Wipro, Now Infosys Confirms Sacking Employees For Moonlighting

The confirmation of Infosys employees losing their jobs due to moonlighting comes almost a month after Wipro sacked nearly 300 employees for the same.

Moonlighting in Infosys
Moonlighting in Infosys Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 9:07 am

IT giant Wipro’s move of sacking employees for moonlighting has been making headlines till date. After Wipro, now India’s second largest IT firm Infosys has confirmed sacking its employees involved in dual employment or moonlighting. 

“If we have found employees doing work in two different companies where there are confidentiality issues, we have let them go in the last twelve months,” said Infosys CEO Salil Parekh shortly after announcing the company’s Q2 results, as per a Times Of India report. 

The confirmation of Infosys employees losing their jobs due to moonlighting comes almost a month after Wipro sacked nearly 300 employees for the same. While the move caused a stir in the IT industry, Wipro maintained its stand and stood against the practice of moonlighting. 

However, Infosys is now reportedly planning to frame and introduce a policy that would allow employees to take up external gigs. According to the CEO Parekh, the IT firm has also set up a platform called ‘Accelerate,’ where employees can look at other work opportunities, beyond their primary roles. 

Clarifying that the company doesn’t support dual employment, Infosys CEO also added that the company may support its employees for certain gig projects but only after prior approval of the manager and in cases where contractual and confidentiality commitments are respected. 

During its Q2 results, Infosys also released its hiring numbers and said that the IT firm onboarded nearly 40,000 freshers in first half of current financial year. As far as the attrition situation goes, the company is reportedly expecting the trend to continue on a downward trajectory. 

For the unversed, on Thursday, Infosys announced its second quarter results in which the company reported that its net profit in September quarter rose 12 per cent sequentially to Rs 6,021 crore. It even announced a share buyback plan worth Rs 9,300 crore.

