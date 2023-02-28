Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

After NCLAT’s Stay On Insolvency Proceedings, NSE Brings Back Zee Entertainment Into F&O Segment

Home Business

After NCLAT’s Stay On Insolvency Proceedings, NSE Brings Back Zee Entertainment Into F&O Segment

The NCLAT stay on insolvency comes as a major relief to the company as Zee Entertainment is on the verge of completing its merger with Culver Max Entertainment

Zee Entertainment
Zee Entertainment .

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 11:25 am

Just a few days after the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) stayed Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ (ZEEL) insolvency proceedings, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) too, has resorted to action. As per updates, the NSE has brought back Zee Entertainment into its futures and options (F&O) segment. 

According to the information available in public domain, the NSE has withdrawn its circular excluding Zee Entertainment from F&O segment. It reads, “In addition to the existing contracts with expiry months of March 2023 and April 2023, the futures and options contracts with May 2023 expiry shall also be made available for trading from February 28, 2023.”

Before this when IndusInd Bank filed a plea in favour of Zee Entertainment’s insolvency at National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), the NSE had removed the company from the F&O segment after the expiry of all existing contracts. 

Related stories

Zee Entertainment Shares Fall 6% Despite NCLAT Staying Insolvency Proceedings

Zee Cine Awards 2023: Anupam Kher, Alia Bhatt Win Big For ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

NCLAT Stays NCLT Order For Insolvency Proceedings Against Zee Entertainment

However, no sooner did the case catch fire than Punit Goenka, the MD and CEO of ZEEL filed a plea in NCLAT against the insolvency proceedings.

As per media reports, since NSE brought back ZEEL in its F&O segment, its shares also rallied by around 8 per cent in morning trade on Tuesday. The NCLAT stay on insolvency comes as a major relief to the company as Zee Entertainment is on the verge of completing its merger with Culver Max Entertainment, formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India. 

Tags

Business Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) National Stock Exchange(NSE) F&O Indian Economy Economy
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM