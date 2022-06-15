Wednesday, Jun 15, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

After Lending Rates, SBI Raises Minimum Rate For Home Loans To 7.55%

This comes after India's largest lender on Tuesday had raised its deposit and lending rates

After Lending Rates, SBI Raises Minimum Rate For Home Loans To 7.55%
SBI .

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Jun 2022 7:18 pm

The State Bank of India (SBI) on Wednesday said it has raised the minimum rate for home loans to 7.55 percent from June 15.

This comes after India's largest lender on Tuesday had raised its deposit and lending rates.

SBI said interest rates have been raised by 0.20 per cent on domestic term deposits below Rs 2 crore for select tenors.

Related stories

SBI Hikes Deposit, Lending Rates

All You Need To Know About New Interest Rates On SBI Fixed Deposits

The lender last hiked deposit rates in February, according to the data available on its website.

The revised interest rates on retail domestic term deposits (below Rs 2 crore) come into effect from June 14, 2022, SBI said on its website. For deposits of 211 days to less than 1 year, the lender will offer interest rate at 4.60 per cent, as against 4.40 per cent earlier. Senior citizens will be offered an interest of 5.10 per cent as against 4.90 per cent earlier. 

For domestic term deposits of 1 year to less than 2 years, customers can earn interest of 5.30 per cent, up by 0.20 per cent. For senior citizens, the interest rate will be higher by a similar margin at 5.80 per cent.

On tenor of 2 years to less than 3 years, SBI has raised the interest rate to 5.35 per cent from 5.20 per cent, while senior citizens can earn 5.85 per cent as against 5.70 per cent earlier.

For tenors of 1 year to less than 2 years, customers having bulk deposits will earn interest at 4.75 per cent from 4 per cent earlier, with effect from June 14, 2022. For senior citizens, the new rate will be 5.25 per cent as against 4.50 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had last week hiked the repo rate by 0.50 per cent to 4.90 per cent. Repo is the short-term lending rate RBI charges to the banks.

SBI has also revised by up to 0.20 per cent the marginal cost of fund-based lending rates (MCLR) with effect from June 15, 2022.

Tags

Business National SBI SBI Q2 Results SBI Mutual Fund SBI Base Rate SBI Life SBI Earnings SBI Lending Rates SBI Home Loan
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

SL Vs AUS, 1st ODI: Preview, Streaming

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings

With Struggle Of Livelihood, Migrant Workers Refuse To Leave Kashmir Valley Despite Targeted Killings