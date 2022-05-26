Thursday, May 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Aether Industries IPO Subscribed 6.26 Times On Final Day Of Offer

The initial share sale received bids for 5,85,34,586 shares against 93,56,193 shares on offer

Aether Industries IPO Subscribed 6.26 Times On Final Day Of Offer
.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 May 2022 8:03 pm

The initial public offer of speciality chemicals company Aether Industries was subscribed 6.26 times on the final day of subscription on Thursday, helped by a strong interest from institutional buyers.

The initial share sale received bids for 5,85,34,586 shares against 93,56,193 shares on offer, according to the NSE data.

Related stories

Aether Industries IPO Gets 33% Subscription On First Day Of Offer

What Subdued Listing Of Delhivery Indicate About Current State Of IPO Markets

OYO Plans IPO After September, May Settle For Lower Valuation

The portion meant for qualified institutional buyers received 17.57 times subscription, while non institutional investors category was subscribed 2.52 times and retail individual investors 1.14 times.

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) had a fresh issue of up to Rs 627 crore and an offer for sale of up to 28,20,000 equity shares.

Its price range was at Rs 610-642 per share.

On Monday, Aether Industries said it has raised a little over Rs 240 crore from anchor investors.

Proceeds from the fresh issuance will be used to fund capital expenditure requirements for a proposed new project in Surat, Gujarat, fund working capital requirements and for payment of debt.

Aether Industries is a speciality chemicals manufacturer in India, focused on producing advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technology core competencies.

HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company were the managers to the offer. 

Tags

Business National Aether Industries IPO Aether Industries IPO Dates Aether Industries IPO Price Band Aether Industries IPO Size Aether Industries IPO Details Aether Industries IPO Proceeds Paytm IPO IPO
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

35-Year-Old Kashmiri TikTok Star Shot Dead By Terrorists In J&K's Budgam

35-Year-Old Kashmiri TikTok Star Shot Dead By Terrorists In J&K's Budgam

‘Dalithood’ In Kollywood: The Dalit Magic In Tamil Cinema

‘Dalithood’ In Kollywood: The Dalit Magic In Tamil Cinema