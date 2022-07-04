Aegon Life’s Game Of Life Educates Consumers On Importance Of Buying Life Insurance

Aegon Life has as part of its new consumer education outreach announced the gamification of its all-new website, where visitors will get to play the “Game of Life”.

The game will be intuitive and engaging and test the visitor’s capability in varying circumstances. Other tools such as “Find Your Product” and “Insurance Need Calculator” have also been added to the website, the company announced in a press release on July 4, 2022.

Gamification Of New Website

According to the press release, the ‘Game of Life’ includes a number of obstacles in the form of accidents, illnesses, and other common dangers. The game teaches the players the importance of insurance, as they get multiple lives throughout the play, which is never the case in real life.

“Through gamification, we are offering a unique way for our customers to interact with us, so that they understand the importance of life insurance,” says Satishwar Balakrishnan, managing director, and CEO, Aegon Life Insurance.

He added that the website stands out by offering insurance quotations without asking for any contact details, which is revolutionary.

“The new website also addresses a major concern for prospective customers – getting unwanted calls when they share their personal details. We respect customers’ interests and provide quotations and on-demand assistance without requiring them to share their contact details,” he adds.

Unique Features Included In New Website

The new website has a simple ‘Do It Yourself’ (DIY) interface and a highly active design architecture. This allows for a seamless transition between devices like tablets, PCs, and smartphones.

According to Aegon Life, the website will come with a unique set of features:

1] Find Your Plan Calculator: This is a tool that uses a customized algorithm to calculate the right amount of cover over the exact life and health, based on factors, such as retirement age, annual income, growth, loans, and so on.

2] Insurance Need Calculator: This is a feature that recommends the right kind of cover the buyer needs by analysing the person’s income, expenses, loans, etc.

3] iCare/iWill: This provides two distinct offerings to consumers, even to those who do not buy any Aegon Life insurance policy. Under iCare, the person can smartly store his/her personal, financial, and emergency details in one location. With iWill, the person can easily distribute his/her belongings among loved ones.

Aegon Life further said that they chose to redesign their website in order to live up to their commitment of “making insurance easy and accessible for all”.

“The new website makes it easy for people to understand, buy, and claim insurance. It demonstrates our commitment to make insurance easy and accessible for all,” Balakrishnan added.