Adobe Layoffs Hit Sales Team, About 100 Employees Sacked In Latest Round Of Tech Layoffs

In latest round of tech layoffs, it is the Adobe layoffs. As the industry still deals with Amazon, Twitter and Meta layoffs, Adobe reportedly has also now axed about 100 jobs in a cost-cutting effort.

According to a Bloomberg report, Adobe layoffs have largely affected employees working in the sales team. Unlike many layoffs at other tech giants, some of the employees who were sacked were reportedly given the opportunity to find other positions at the software company.

The report reads, “Adobe’s workforce reductions are far smaller than the thousands announced by other technology companies, including Amazon.com Inc., HP Inc., Cisco Systems Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. The company, based in San Jose, California, employed more than 28,700 people at the end of the fiscal third quarter on Sept. 2, according to filings.”

Also Read | After Amazon Layoffs, Now PepsiCo Plans To Sack Employees In Headquarters Roles: Report

As per the report, Adobe said in a statement that it has shifted some employees to positions that support critical initiatives and only wiped out a small number of other jobs. It also added that Adobe is not indulging in company-wide layoffs and is still continuing hiring for critical roles.

Adobe layoffs come at a time when the company is reportedly planning to expand its user base to more “casual consumers and small businesses” as well. The designing giant also adds to the list of companies that have cut jobs in an effort to reduce costs as the global economy battles an economic crisis.