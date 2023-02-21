Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Aditya Birla Sun Life's New NFO Collects Rs 1,574 Crore

Home Business

Aditya Birla Sun Life's New NFO Collects Rs 1,574 Crore

The NFO (new fund offering) managed to garner high investor interest with investments from over 70,000 investors and collected Rs 1,574 crore as on January 31, 2023

The multi-asset allocation category has emerged as a popular investment option for investors seeking asset class diversification along with a stable investment solution
The multi-asset allocation category has emerged as a popular investment option for investors seeking asset class diversification along with a stable investment solution

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Feb 2023 6:09 pm

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC on Tuesday said it has collected Rs 1,574 crore through its newly launched multi-asset allocation fund. The new open-ended scheme-- Aditya Birla Sun Life Multi Asset Allocation Fund -- which invests in equity, fixed income, gold, silver and real estate investment trusts (REITs) was launched on January 11.

"The NFO (new fund offering) managed to garner high investor interest with investments from over 70,000 investors and collected Rs 1,574 crore as on January 31, 2023," the asset management company said in a statement. The multi-asset allocation category has emerged as a popular investment option for investors seeking asset class diversification along with a stable investment solution.

A Balasubramanian, MD and CEO of Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, said market volatility can be a challenge for investors, however the multi-asset allocation fund can provide a stable investment solution.

Related stories

Aditya Birla Sun Life Launches 5-Year Pure Term Plan Life Insurance Policy

Reliance, Aditya Birla Group, Tata To Invest More Than Rs 1 Lakh Crore In Uttar Pradesh

Global Investors Summit: Aditya Birla Group Commits Rs 25,000 Crore Investment In Uttar Pradesh

"The fund's portfolio construction is unique and has a high focus on quality and growth-oriented companies that have high RoE (Return on Equity), low leverage, and generate cash from operations. It's an all-in-one fund that invests in fixed income, gold and silver along with equity," he added.

The equity portion of the portfolio will follow flexi cap approach with large cap bias and can invest across sectors, and fixed income portfolio will largely use accrual strategy.

Tags

Business Aditya Birla Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Indian Economy Business
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Nations: No Clarity On Neutrality, No Olympics For Russia

Nations: No Clarity On Neutrality, No Olympics For Russia

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat

Karnataka Government Warns Action Against Two IAS, IPS Officers Amid Public Spat