Aditya Birla Launches 4-In-1 Health Insurance Plan With Multiple Benefits

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited on September 21, 2022 announced the launch of a four-in-one health insurance plan, named Activ Health + Multiply Fit Combo.

According to the insurer, this is an industry-first product that will allow customers to integrate the benefits of an all-inclusive health insurance cover and fitness, along with wellness solutions in their daily lives.

“The products’ digitally enabled health and wellness ecosystem encourages and rewards customers to adopt healthy habits and live a health-first life,” the insurer said in a press release.

According to the statement, the new four-in-one comprehensive health insurance plan will offer the buyers insurance benefits, health and wellness benefits, fitness benefits, along with rewards. They are as follows.

1] Insurance Benefits: – According to the press release, the product will cover hospitalisation expenses, modern treatments and chronic diseases from day 1, as well as provide a no-claim bonus. The benefits will also cover day-care procedures, pre- and post-hospitalisation hospitalisation expenses, as well as cashless home treatments. All the benefits can be availed across 10,000-plus network hospitals.

2] Health And Wellness Benefits: The plan will reward customers with 100 per cent ‘HealthReturns’ for staying fit and completing ‘Active Dayz’. These ‘HealthReturns’ can be used to pay the subsequent premium on renewal. As part of the wellness proposition, the policy will also cover annual health check-ups, counselling on call, as well as dietician support. The annual health check-up benefit will be available from day 1 itself.

3] Fitness Benefits: The customer will also be able to access ‘Live Workouts and Gym Sessions’ on the designated App to earn Active Dayz’, which can again be redeemed towards the Health and Wellness Benefits under the policy.

4] Rewards: In addition to these, the new product will also offer exciting cashback and discounts across various lifestyle, travel, and entertainment partners.

The policyholder can choose either an individual or a family floater policy with no maximum age, while buying the product. The minimum age required to take an individual policy is five years, while the minimum age for a dependent child in family floater policy is 91 days, while for an adult it is 18 years.

According to Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited, the new plan has been launched under a regulatory sandbox that allows insurers to test new product offerings and services, thus enabling them to offer innovative solutions to customers quickly.

Says Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Limited: “The combination of Activ Health + Multiply fit will give customers the ability to continuously monitor and improve their health and well-being, and avail world-class health insurance benefits at an affordable price.”