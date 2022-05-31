Tuesday, May 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business
Outlook Money

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Comes Out With Six Add-Ons For Existing Policies

The six new add-ons include cancer hospitalisation booster and vaccine cover, among others and can be added to standalone health insurance plans

Aditya Birla Health Insurance Comes Out With Six Add-Ons For Existing Policies
Aditya Birla Health Insurance has introduced six new add-on policies to complement its existing indemnity plans. Add-ons are available for solo health insurance plans.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 May 2022 7:08 pm

Aditya Birla Health Insurance has launched a range of six add-on covers that can be added to its existing indemnity plans. The add-ons can be attached with standalone health insurance plans, such as Activ Health and Activ Care, the company said in a press release.

The six add-ons are named Future Secure, Cancer Hospitalisation Booster, Vaccine Cover, Personal Accident, PED Waiting Period Reduction, and Tele-OPD Consultation.

According to the company the six add-ons come with a host of beneficial features.

1] The Future Secure add-on has three variants, namely:  

A] Non-Medical Expense Waiver, which covers the costs of non-medical items while in the hospital due to illness or accident.

B] Sum Insured Inflation Protection, which assists with an increase in the base policy's sum insured based on the rate of inflation, and

C] No-Claim Bonus Protector, which promises that 'Any No Claim Bonus' accumulated at renewals is not impacted or reduced.

2] The Cancer Hospitalization Booster promises to provide the customer with 100 per cent of the base policy's additional sum insured for medical expenditures incurred during hospitalisation in the event of “cancer of specified severity”. All pre- and post-hospitalisation expenses are also covered on a reimbursement basis up to the sum insured.

3] With the Vaccine Cover add-on, customers will be able to purchase vaccination coverage for protection against any diseases that the World Health Organization (WHO), or the central and state governments deem as a pandemic or epidemic.

4] Besides these three, there’s the Personal Accident add-on, in which claims in case of accidental death and permanent total disability, if the event occurs within 12 months of the accident, then 100 per cent of the sum insured along with a cumulative bonus of 5 per cent per claim-free year, up to a maximum of 50 per cent of the sum insured, is to be provided.

5] There’s also a Reduction in Pre-existing Diseases add-on, with four options that can be selected at the time of the insurer's first policy.

6] Lastly, there’s the Tele – OPD Consultation add-on, in which medically necessary consultations, including e-consultations and teleconsultations, will be provided by medical practitioners within the network provider’s network on an out-patient basis for a disease or injury contracted or incurred during the policy term.

Mayank Bathwal, CEO, Aditya Birla Health Insurance, said the new add-ons will provide the existing customers with a comprehensive health coverage in these uncertain times.

“We’ve introduced a set of add-on riders that can be added to our retail indemnity products to assist them broaden their indemnity world. By making their health insurance plans more robust and comprehensive, the six new health add-ons will give additional protection to subscribers. Customers can now take use of a variety of benefits, including no-claim bonus protection, vaccine coverage, and tele-OPD consultations, all for a low monthly fee,” he said. 
 

Tags

Business Aditya Birla Health Insurance Health Insurance Insurance Cancer Hospital Inflation / Price Rise
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 

Why Indian Youth Dislikes Hotel Management Jobs 

Fans Watch Lionel Messi In Spain Train For Finalissima

Fans Watch Lionel Messi In Spain Train For Finalissima