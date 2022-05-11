Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Aditya Birla Group's Novelis To Invest $2.5 Billion To Set Up Low-Carbon Recycling Plant In US

The highly-advanced plant will have an initial capacity to produce 600 kilotonnes of finished aluminum goods per year.

Aditya Birla Group's Novelis To Invest $2.5 Billion To Set Up Low-Carbon Recycling Plant In US
Aditya Birla Group.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 May 2022 7:40 pm

Novelis Inc, a subsidiary of Hindalco Industries, on Wednesday said that it will pump in $2.5 billion (around Rs 19,000 crore) to set up low-carbon recycling and rolling facility in the United States.

The highly-advanced plant will have an initial capacity to produce 600 kilotonnes of finished aluminum goods per year.

Related stories

ICICI Bank Veteran Vishakha Mulye Takes Charge Of Aditya Birla Capital As CEO

Aditya Birla Group Invests Undisclosed Sum In Digital Bank In UAE

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Limited, Germany's GIZ Team-Up To Boost Business Practices In India

"Novelis Inc... will invest $2.5 billion to build a new low-carbon recycling and rolling plant in Bay Minette, Alabama, USA," the company said in a statement.

This is also the largest global greenfield expansion project of the Aditya Birla Group, and it will take the group's total investment in the US across businesses to over $14 billion (over Rs one lakh crore), said Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman of the Aditya Birla Group and member of Novelis board of directors.

More than half of the capacity of the new plant will be used to serve the growing demand for aluminum beverage can sheets in North America, which is driven by consumer preference for more sustainable packaging.

"Through this investment, we are making a demonstrative commitment to continue to grow alongside our customers and meet their needs for low-carbon, highly sustainable aluminum solutions," said Steve Fisher, president, and CEO of Novelis Inc.

The company's decision to build a fully-integrated, greenfield recycling and rolling plant is backed by strong North American demand for flat-rolled, low-carbon aluminum from can makers and beverage companies. Aluminum beverage cans, bottles, and cups are the models of sustainable packaging and the circular economy.

With an average 'can-to-can' life cycle of just a couple of months, a can that is recycled today can be back on store shelves in as little as 60 days. 

Tags

Business Aditya Birla Aditya Birla's Novelis Novelis Inc Hindalco Industries Aditya Birla Group Renewable Energy Sustainability Sustainable Investment USA Recycle
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

IPL 2022 - Loss Vs Gujarat Titans Wake-Up Call For Lucknow Super Giants: Andy Bichel

IPL 2022 - Loss Vs Gujarat Titans Wake-Up Call For Lucknow Super Giants: Andy Bichel

YouTube Removes Educational Crypto Channels, Bitcoin Rises

YouTube Removes Educational Crypto Channels, Bitcoin Rises