Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Adani Wilmar IPO Subscribed 61% On Day 2. Here Is All  You Need To Know

Retail investors were participating in larger numbers as portion reserved for them was subscribed 58 per cent while non-institutional investors and qualified institutional buyers were showing tepid response to the IPO.

Adani Wilmar IPO Subscribed 61% On Day 2. Here Is All  You Need To Know
Adani Wilmar -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 10:26 am

Adani Wilmar's shares sale via initial public offering which began yesterday, January 27, was subscribed 61 per cent by 10:06 am on second day of subscription, data from stock exchanges showed. Adani Wilmar received total of 7.47 crore bids for 12.25 crore shares on the offer. Over 4.24 crore bids were received at the cut-off price, the data showed.

Retail investors were participating in larger numbers as portion reserved for them was subscribed 58 per cent while non-institutional investors and qualified institutional buyers were showing tepid response to the IPO as pie reserved for them was subscribed 4 per cent and zero per cent each respectively.

Adani Wilmar is planning to raise Rs 3,600 crore through IPO by selling shares in the price band of Rs 218-230 per share. A retail investor can bid for minimum one lot of 65 shares upto maximum of 13 lots. At the upper price band, one lot of Adani Wilmar shares will cost Rs 14,950.

50 per cent of the shares in the IPO are reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs), which include financial institutions, foreign institutional investors, banks and insurance companies. 35 per cent of shares are reserved for retail investors and 15 per cent of the portion is set aside for non-institutional investors, which also include high net worth individuals.

The Ahmedabad-based Adani Wilmar, is a joint venture between Adani Group and the Wilmar Group. The company is an FMCG company engaged in manufacturing edible oil, wheat flour, rice, pulses, and sugar.

The company markets popular edible oil brand Fotune, which is the country's largest selling edible oil brand.  Recently the company has focused on value-added products and has launched products such as edible oil products, rice bran health oil, fortified foods, ready-to-cook soya chunks, khichdi, etc in line with this. The company has strong raw material sourcing capabilities and was India's largest importer of crude edible oil as of March 31, 2021.
 

Tags

Business Adani Wilmar Adani Wilmar IPO IPO IPO Market IPO News
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Brazilian Real-Based Blockchain Stable Coin cReal Launched; Bitcoin, Ethereum Gain

Brazilian Real-Based Blockchain Stable Coin cReal Launched; Bitcoin, Ethereum Gain

Sensex, Nifty Advance Led By Gains In Infosys, TCS, Reliance Industries

Nifty Seen Opening Above 17,200; L&T, Kotak Bank In Focus

30% Rise In Money Laundering Activity In Crypto In 2021, Finds Study

Sebi strengthens MF norms; winding up of schemes only after majority unitholders' consent

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis