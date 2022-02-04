Adani Wilmar IPO: Here Is How To Check Allotment Status

Adani Wilmar's share allotment process following its share sale via initial public offering opened on Friday, February 4. Adani Wilmar's shares were in very high demand during the three-day share sale which ended on January 31. Adani Wilmar issue was subscribed 17.37 times on the last day of subscription, data from stock exchanges showed. Adani Wilmar sold shares in the price band of Rs 218-230 per share and was in very high demand among the non-institutional investors which include high net worth individuals. The portion reserved for them was subscribed over 50 times.

Retail investors also participated in large numbers in the IPO as portion set aside for them was subscribed 33 times and portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 5.73 times.

Adani Wilmar raised Rs 3,600 crore through the IPO. A retail investor was allowed to bid for minimum one lot of 65 shares upto maximum of 13 lots. At the upper price band, one lot of Adani Wilmar shares cost Rs 14,950.

Adani Wilmar IPO: Here is how to check share allotment on BSE website:

Log into bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Select Adani Wilmar from the issue name drop down menu

Enter the Adani Wilmar IPO application number;

Enter PAN card details

Click on 'I'm not a robot'

Click on the 'Submit' button

Adani Wilmar IPO: Here is how to chek share allotment on Link Intime

Log in to https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html

Select Adani Wilmar IPO

Enter PAN details

Click on 'Search' button

The Ahmedabad-based Adani Wilmar, is a joint venture between Adani Group and the Wilmar Group. The company is an FMCG company engaged in manufacturing edible oil, wheat flour, rice, pulses, and sugar.

The company markets popular edible oil brand Fotune, which is the country's largest selling edible oil brand. Recently the company has focused on value-added products and has launched products such as edible oil products, rice bran health oil, fortified foods, ready-to-cook soya chunks, khichdi, etc in line with this. The company has strong raw material sourcing capabilities and was India's largest importer of crude edible oil as of March 31, 2021.

