Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Adani Wilmar IPO: Here Is How To Check Allotment Status

Adani Wilmar's shares were in very high demand during the three-day share sale which ended on January 31.

Adani Wilmar IPO: Here Is How To Check Allotment Status
Adani Wilmar

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 2:05 pm

Adani Wilmar's share allotment process following its share sale via initial public offering opened on Friday, February 4. Adani Wilmar's shares were in very high demand during the three-day share sale which ended on January 31. Adani Wilmar issue was subscribed 17.37 times on the last day of subscription, data from stock exchanges showed. Adani Wilmar sold shares in the price band of Rs 218-230 per share and was in very high demand among the non-institutional investors which include high net worth individuals. The portion reserved for them was subscribed over 50 times.

Retail investors also participated in large numbers in the IPO as portion set aside for them was subscribed 33 times and portion set aside for qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 5.73 times.

Adani Wilmar raised Rs 3,600 crore through the IPO. A retail investor was allowed to bid for minimum one lot of 65 shares upto maximum of 13 lots. At the upper price band, one lot of Adani Wilmar shares cost Rs 14,950.

Adani Wilmar IPO: Here is how to check share allotment on BSE website:

  • Log into bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
  • Select Adani Wilmar from the issue name drop down menu
  • Enter the Adani Wilmar IPO application number;
  • Enter PAN card details
  • Click on 'I'm not a robot'
  • Click on the 'Submit' button

Adani Wilmar IPO: Here is how to chek share allotment on Link Intime

  • Log in to https://linkintime.co.in/MIPO/Ipoallotment.html
  • Select Adani Wilmar IPO
  • Enter PAN details
  • Click on 'Search' button

The Ahmedabad-based Adani Wilmar, is a joint venture between Adani Group and the Wilmar Group. The company is an FMCG company engaged in manufacturing edible oil, wheat flour, rice, pulses, and sugar.

The company markets popular edible oil brand Fotune, which is the country's largest selling edible oil brand.  Recently the company has focused on value-added products and has launched products such as edible oil products, rice bran health oil, fortified foods, ready-to-cook soya chunks, khichdi, etc in line with this. The company has strong raw material sourcing capabilities and was India's largest importer of crude edible oil as of March 31, 2021.
 

Tags

Business Adani Wilmar Adani Wilmar IPO
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Sensex, Nifty Close Lower For Second Session In A Row Dragged By Reliance, SBI

Sensex, Nifty Close Lower For Second Session In A Row Dragged By Reliance, SBI

How India Can Impact Facebook Fortune As Its Shares Tumble On Wall Street

Conservative Budget Estimates Leave Room For Pandemic Response, Macroeconomic Risks: Moody's

Harsha Engineers Files IPO Papers With Sebi To Raise Rs 755 Crore

ITC Gains After Q3 Earnings, Motilal Oswal Maintains Neutral Stance

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Idols of Goddess Saraswati kept in Kumartuli.

Idols Of Goddess Saraswati In Kumartuli Ahead Of Basant Panchami

Actress Alia Bhatt as Gangubai in a still from the 'Gangubai Kathiwadi' trailer.

In Pics: Here's A Look At Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Trailer

People check at a destroyed house after an operation by the U.S. military in the Syrian village of Atmeh, in Idlib province, Syria.

Bombing To End A War That Has Ended

Mayawati delivers speech ahead of UP polls 2022.

BSP Supporters Cheer For Mayawati At Ghaziabad Rally

Actress Karishma Tanna and her would-be husband Varun Bagera captured in a still as they sit covered in haldi.

In Pics: Karishma Tanna's Haldi Celebrations