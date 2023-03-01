Adani Power To Supply Nearly 16% Less Power To Two Haryana Discoms

Adani Power will supply nearly 16 per cent less electricity from its Gujarat-based plant to two Haryana discoms under the new supplementary power purchase agreements inked with them.

If the discoms want to buy more power, then they would have to bid for extra supply of electricity generated from imported coal at the Mundra plant in Gujarat.

Adani Power has revised downwards the contracted electricity supply capacity with two discoms of Haryana to 600 MW each from 712 MW each earlier, under supplementary power purchase agreements for its Mundra plant, according to a BSE filing on Wednesday.

The two discoms -- Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd and Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd -- will now get a supply of 600 MW each against earlier contracted capacity of 712 MW.

Under the terms of the SPPAs (Supplementary Power Purchase Agreements), the net capacity contracted with Haryana discoms has been revised to 600 MW each or 1,200 MW in aggregate (1,320 MW in aggregate at generation end), as delivered, considering availability of domestic coal linkage, as per the filing.

Adani Power Ltd has signed SPPAs with Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd and Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam Ltd in respect of its two existing Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) of net contracted capacity of 712 MW each (1,566 MW in aggregate at generation end). This is being being supplied from the phase-IV 1,980 MW (3x660 MW) capacity of the 4,620 MW power plant at Mundra.

Haryana discoms (power distribution companies) will pay quoted energy charges for power generated from domestic coal under long-term fuel supply agreement, which shall continue to be proportionate to previous generation end capacity of 1,566 MW.

For power consumed beyond the domestic coal materialisation and availability, energy charges will be based on imported coal price linked to CERC (Central Electricity Regulatory Commission) escalation index.

This development will thus give Haryana access to full capacity of 2x660 MW units on exclusive basis and will allow the company to schedule power supply from the third unit of phase-IV to other procurers, which will be pursued through bid opportunities in next few months, the filing said.