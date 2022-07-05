Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Adani Power To Seek Shareholders' Nod For Related-Party Deal Worth Rs 5,000 Crore With Adaniconnex

The transaction involves the sale by Adani Power (APL) of its SPVs (Special Purpose Vehicle)/subsidiaries in which ownership and/or leasehold rights in land or land parcels have been procured by APL to its related party ACPL, according to the notice for AGM (Annual General meeting)

undefined
Adani Powers Udupi Power Project https://www.adanipower.com/

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 6:27 pm

Adani Power on Tuesday said it will seek shareholders' approval for the proposed related-party transaction worth up to Rs 5,000 crore with AdaniConnex Pvt Ltd (ACPL) during its annual general meeting on July 27.

The transaction involves the sale by Adani Power (APL) of its SPVs (Special Purpose Vehicle)/ subsidiaries in which ownership and/or leasehold rights in land or land parcels have been procured by APL to its related party ACPL, according to the notice for AGM (Annual General meeting).

The ACPL is an indirect associate company of APL and both the companies are related parties as on date of this AGM notice, it said, adding that the aggregate value of the transaction is up to Rs 5,000 crore to be entered during FY23.

It explained that the APL can facilitate new infrastructure development facilities and by virtue of the same, monetise its experience and expertise, and above all of this, provide power solutions and related infrastructure to industrial power consumption centres that are set up on such land like IT/ITES parks, data centres and townships, especially where power consumption requirements are likely to be significant.

Related stories

Adani Power Net Profit Surges To Rs 4,645 Crore In March Quarter

The APL can tap into the captive power demand by offering tie-ups through permitted schemes and improve utilisation and profitability of its open capacities.

The ACPL would get the advantage of complete solutions in integrated land development model offered by APL. Further, due to synergies of the group businesses, the project execution timelines will shrink, which will enable ACPL to offer data centre services at competitive rates, it said.

Tags

Business Adani Power Adaniconnex Special Purpose Vehicle Annual General Meeting AGM Power Demand
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

'Texas Chainsaw' Star Alexandra Daddario Marries Boyfriend In New Orleans

'Texas Chainsaw' Star Alexandra Daddario Marries Boyfriend In New Orleans

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal

Public Health Emergency Declared In Karaikal