Monday, Aug 22, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Adani Power Shares Climb 5% An Plans To Acquire DB Power

The rally in the stock was in contrast to the slump in the broader market where the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 872.28 points or 1.46 per cent to end at 58,773.87

Adani Green Energy

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Aug 2022 5:10 pm

Shares of Adani Power on Monday jumped 5 per cent after the firm said it will acquire DB Power at an enterprise value of Rs 7,017 crore.

The stock climbed 5 per cent to settle at Rs 432.80 -- its highest permissible limit for the day -- on the BSE.

At the NSE, it jumped 4.98 per cent to Rs 432.50.

In traded volume terms, 50.59 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 2.45 crore shares at the NSE during the day.

The rally in the stock was in contrast to the slump in the broader market where the 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 872.28 points or 1.46 per cent to end at 58,773.87.

Adani Power on Friday said it will acquire DB Power Ltd, which owns and operates a 2 x 600 MW thermal power plant at district Janjgir Champa in Chhattisgarh, at an enterprise value of Rs 7,017 crore for cash consideration.

DB Power has long- and medium-term power purchase agreements for 923.5 MW of its capacity, backed by fuel supply agreements with Coal India Ltd, and has been operating its facilities profitably, it added.

"Adani Power Ltd has agreed to acquire DB Power Limited ("DB Power"), which owns and operates a running 2x600 MW thermal power plant at District Janjgir Champa in Chhattisgarh," the company said in a BSE filing.

The cost of acquisition will be at enterprise value of Rs 7,017 crore, subject to adjustments on the closing date, for cash consideration, it added.
 

Tags

Business Adani Power Adani Power Share Price DB Power Adani Power Stock Price Adani Power Shares
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha

The Amazing Flavours Of Indian Crafted Kombucha

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here