Friday, Apr 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Adani Ports To Acquire Marine Services Provider Ocean Sparkle

The company was established in 1995 by a group of marine technocrats with P Jairaj Kumar as the Chairman and MD, who will continue as the Chairman of the OSL

Adani Ports To Acquire Marine Services Provider Ocean Sparkle
Adani Ports Adani Ports

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 22 Apr 2022 10:01 am

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones (APSEZ) on Friday said its subsidiary Adani Harbour Services has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire leading third-party marine services provider Ocean Sparkle Ltd (OSL).

Commenting on the development, APSEZ CEO and Whole-time Director Karan Adani said given the synergies of OSL and the Adani Harbour Services Ltd (TAHSL), the consolidated business is likely to double in five years with improved margins, thereby creating significant value for APSEZ's shareholders.

He further said this acquisition not only provides APSEZ a significant share of India's marine services market but also provides us with a platform for building a presence in other countries.

Related stories

Boris Johnson Becomes First UK PM To Visit Sabarmati Ashram, Also Meets Gautam Adani

According to a statement, key activities carried out by the company include towage, pilotage, and dredging.

"With an asset base of 94 owned vessels and 13 third-party-owned vessels, OSL is a market leader," it added.

OSL is valued at an enterprise value of Rs 1,700 crore with Rs  300 crore of free cash in the company, as per the statement. 

The company was established in 1995 by a group of marine technocrats with P Jairaj Kumar as the Chairman and MD, who will continue as the Chairman of the OSL.

It has a presence in all the major ports, 15 minor ports and all the 3 LNG terminals in India, the statement said.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones, the flagship transportation arm of the diversified Adani group, is India's largest private ports and logistics’ company.
 

Tags

Business Adani Ports Share Price News Adani Ports Stock Price Adani Ports Shares Adani Ports Stock Price News Adani Shares Gautam Adani Net Worth Adani Ports December Quarter Profit
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Handicraft Uncrafted By Artisan Hands

Another Electric Vehicle Explosion Kills 80-Year-Old In Telangan

Another Electric Vehicle Explosion Kills 80-Year-Old In Telangan