Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Adani Ports Secures Rs 25,000 Cr Tajpur Port Project In West Bengal: Report

Gautam Adani-led Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., was selected on Monday to develop the Tajpur deep sea port, according to a statement from the state government

Adani Ports
Representative Image Adani Ports

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Sep 2022 7:04 pm

The Adani Group will develop a port in West Bengal at a planned investment of more than Rs 25,000 crore ($3 billion).

Gautam Adani-led Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., was selected on Monday to develop the Tajpur deep sea port, Bloomberg reported, quoting a statement from the state government. 

The greenfield project will entail a total investment of Rs 25,000 crore ($3.1 billion), of which Rs 15,000 crore will go toward port development and the rest toward building related infrastructure, it said.

The latest win adds more muscle to India’s largest private sector port operator, which already has a 30% domestic market share and has been securing global contracts, including the Haifa port project in Israel and a port terminal in Sri Lanka. 

The local government, according to the statement, expects to create 25,000 direct jobs and over 100,000 indirect jobs through this port which is about 105 miles from the state capital of Kolkata. 

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Ports signed a pact last week for the modernization of a berth at the Haldia port in West Bengal.


 

Related stories

Adani Group Pledges Stake Worth $13 Billion In Ambuja Cements, ACC

Can ACC, Ambuja Cements Meteoric Share Rise Continue After Adani's Acquisition? 

Adani Green Commissions 325-MW Wind Power Project In Madhya Pradesh

Tags

Business National Adani Ports Tajpur Port Project In West Bengal Gautam Adani West Bengal Government Tajpur Port
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Saurabh Shukla: I’m Not Free From Fear, What You’re Calling Supernatural I Call It A Natural Phenomenon

Saurabh Shukla: I’m Not Free From Fear, What You’re Calling Supernatural I Call It A Natural Phenomenon

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC

IND Look To Lock Middle-Order Ahead of T20 WC