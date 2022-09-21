Adani Ports Secures Rs 25,000 Cr Tajpur Port Project In West Bengal: Report

The Adani Group will develop a port in West Bengal at a planned investment of more than Rs 25,000 crore ($3 billion).

Gautam Adani-led Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., was selected on Monday to develop the Tajpur deep sea port, Bloomberg reported, quoting a statement from the state government.

The greenfield project will entail a total investment of Rs 25,000 crore ($3.1 billion), of which Rs 15,000 crore will go toward port development and the rest toward building related infrastructure, it said.

The latest win adds more muscle to India’s largest private sector port operator, which already has a 30% domestic market share and has been securing global contracts, including the Haifa port project in Israel and a port terminal in Sri Lanka.

The local government, according to the statement, expects to create 25,000 direct jobs and over 100,000 indirect jobs through this port which is about 105 miles from the state capital of Kolkata.

A wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Ports signed a pact last week for the modernization of a berth at the Haldia port in West Bengal.



