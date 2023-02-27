Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Adani Ports Crosses 300 MMT Cargo Handling

Home Business

Adani Ports Crosses 300 MMT Cargo Handling

APSEZ has registered growth since it started operations over two decades ago and continues to outperform all India cargo volume growth

Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to an integrated transport utility providing an end-to-end solution from its port gate to customer gate
Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to an integrated transport utility providing an end-to-end solution from its port gate to customer gate Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Feb 2023 10:05 am

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) crossed 300 million metric tonne (MMT) of cargo handling on Thursday. The company crossed the cargo handling in just 329 days. APSEZ has registered growth since it started operations over two decades ago and continues to outperform all India cargo volume growth, with its market share rising rapidly, the company said in a statement.

"APSEZ's flagship port, Mundra, is outpacing all its closest rivals by comfortable margins and continues to be the largest port in the nation in terms of volumes handled," APSEZ CEO and Whole Time Director Karan Adani said. APSEZ, a part of Adani Group, has evolved from a port company to an integrated transport utility providing an end-to-end solution from its port gate to customer gate.

Related stories

Hindenburg Effect: Gautam Adani Slips From 3rd Richest To 30th, Adani Group Stocks Lose Rs 12 Lakh Crore In A Month

Adani Group's $442 Million Renewable Energy Projects Approved By Sri Lanka

Adani Group To Organise Fixed Income Roadshows In Asia: Report

Tags

Business Adani Group Adani Ports And SEZ Indian Economy Business Gautam Adani
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Sumbul Touqeer Buys House In Mumbai, Asks Fans For Suggestions

Sumbul Touqeer Buys House In Mumbai, Asks Fans For Suggestions