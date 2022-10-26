Adani Group Plans To Invest In Passenger Vehicle Fleet: Report

Adani Group plans to invest in a fleet of passenger vehicles which it will list on ride-hailing services like Uber, the Economic Times reported. As per the report, the group will invest in the cities where it operates airports.

The two companies, notably Adani Group and Uber have reportedly announced a partnership after which Adani Airports has dedicated Uber pick-up zones at five of its seven airports, the report adds. Currently, the group operates airports in Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Jaipur, Mangalore and Guwahati.

A source familiar with the matter told the Economic Times that this was a part of the Adani Group's strategy to build ancillary offerings that will help support the airport business growth.

Recently, the Adani Group signed an agreement valued at Rs 400 crore with AirWorks, India’s largest independent aircraft company. Last year, 74 per cent share in Flemingo Travel Retail and its Mumbai Travel Retail division was also acquired by the company. In that same year, the company acquired a 20 per cent stake in Cleartrip, an online travel firm owned by Flipkart

As of now, specifics regarding the amount of money the company plans to invest have not yet been made public.

“Our airports are distinctively positioned on the global air map. Air-travel fuels the aspirations of millions of inbound and outbound passengers, connecting them with an ecosystem conducive for their growth. Keeping convenience at the forefront of our service philosophy, we work closely with our partners to innovate and create integrated solutions that understand the hassles and stresses of planning an itinerary while travelling. We are committed to ensuring a seamless, safe, and convenient travel experience at all our airports,” the Economic Times quoted Jeet Adani, Director, Adani Airport Holdings.