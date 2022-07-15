Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Adani Group, Partner Win Tender For Privatization Of Israeli Port

The Port of Haifa is the largest of Israel's three major international seaports

Chairman of Adani Group Gautam Adani PTI FILE

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 11:02 am

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday said the group has won the tender for the privatization of a port in Israel in partnership with Gadot.

"Delighted to win the tender for the privatization of Port of Haifa in Israel with our partner Gadot. Immense strategic and historical significance for both nations,” Adani said in a tweet.

The Port of Haifa is the largest of Israel's three major international seaports.

"Proud to be in Haifa, where Indians led, in 1918, one of the greatest cavalry charges in military history!,” Adani said in the same tweet. 

