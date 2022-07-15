Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Adani Group, Partner Win Tender For Privatisation Of Israeli Port

"Delighted to win the tender for privatisation of Port of Haifa in Israel with our partner Gadot. Immense strategic and historical significance for both nations,” Adani said in a tweet

Adani Ports (Representational image) Adani Ports

Updated: 15 Jul 2022 10:31 am

Adani group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday said the group has won the tender for privatization of a port in Israel in partnership with Gadot.

"Delighted to win the tender for privatisation of Port of Haifa in Israel with our partner Gadot. Immense strategic and historical significance for both nations,” Adani said in a tweet.

The Port of Haifa is the largest of Israel's three major international seaports.

"Proud to be in Haifa, where Indians led, in 1918, one of the greatest cavalry charges in military history!,” Adani said in the same tweet.

