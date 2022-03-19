Adani Group Exploring Partnerships With Saudi Aramco, Says Report

Gautam Adani-led Adani Group is exploring potential partnerships in Saudi Arabia, including the possibility of buying a stake in the world’s largest oil exporter Saudi Aramco, according to report.

Adani Group has held preliminary talks on a range of potential cooperation and joint investment opportunities with Saudi Aramco and the country’s Public Investment Fund, Bloomberg has quoted people privy to the matter.

It has discussed the idea of buying part of the PIF’s stake in Aramco, the report said.

While Adani is unlikely to shell out billions of dollars in cash for Aramco stock, at least in the short term, it could seek to link investment to a broader tie-up or asset swap deal, the people said.

The Adani Group could team up with Aramco or subsidiaries like Sabic in areas such as renewable energy, crop nutrients, or chemicals, one of the people said.

Adani may also offer the PIF, which is Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, the opportunity to invest in infrastructure in India.

Deliberations are at an early stage, and Adani hasn’t made a decision on which form any potential cooperation could take, the report cited people close to the matter.