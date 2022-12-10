Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Adani Group Entity Operating Guwahati Airport Gets Aerodrome Licence

The licence was granted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, the Guwahati International Airport Ltd statement said. 

Adani Group
Adani Group

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 5:51 pm

The Guwahati International Airport Ltd, the Adani group entity that operates the LGBI Airport, here, has been granted aerodrome licence by the DGCA for complete management of the airport, an official statement said on Saturday. 
    
The licence was granted by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday, the Guwahati International Airport Ltd statement said. 
    
It said the aerodrome licence has been given for "ensuring complete management, operations and development of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International (LGBI) airport in accordance with the concession agreement". 
    
"The license authorises the aerodrome to be used as a public airport of the country," it added. 
    
The licence was received by the Chief Airport Officer of LGBI Airport, Utpal Baruah, in Delhi from Arun Kumar, Director General, DGCA, Government of India.
    
So far, Guwahati International Airport Ltd was operating the LGBI Airport with the licence of the AAI, the facility's earlier operator. 
    
The Adani group had taken over the management, operation and development of Guwahati airport on October 8, 2021.

