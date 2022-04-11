Adani Group Rallies 8% After $2 Billion Deal With IHC

Shares of Adani Group were up 8 per cent on Monday after Dubai-based conglomerate International Holding Company (IHC) announced that it will invest $2 billion in three green-focused companies of Adani Group.

Stocks of Adani Green Energy Limited (AGEL) were up 9.08 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,520. At 2:32 pm, shares of AGEL advanced 8.1 per cent to Rs 2323. Meanwhile, shares of Adani Transmission Limited were up 3.46 per cent at Rs 2,630, whereas shares of Adani Enterprises were up 0.1 per cent at Rs 2,174.

According to the Adani Group, “IHC will invest Rs 3,850 crore in Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL), Rs 3,850 crore in Adani Transmission Ltd (ATL), and Rs 7,700 crore in Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL).”

Moreover, shares of other companies owned by Adani Group also rallied as much as 9 per cent. Shares of Adani Wilmar Limited were up 5.1 per cent at Rs 577. Shares of Adani Power rallied 5 per cent at Rs 231, whereas the shares of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zones surged 1.5 per cent at Rs 839. Adani Total Gas advanced 9.3 per cent to hit a 52-week high at Rs 2,650. At 2:32 pm, the shares of Adani Total Gas advanced 7.8 per cent to Rs 2,615.

"IHC and Adani portfolio are committed to growing the business partnership across multiple strategic opportunities in India, the Middle East, and Africa," the company said. The boards of AGEL, ATL, and AEL met and approved the transaction on Friday.