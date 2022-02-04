Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Adani Green Energy Raises Rs 612 Crore For Debt Refinancing

According to a company statement, rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each, in multiple series, have an average annualized coupon rate of 7.83 per cent per annum (fixed) and a tenure up to 12 years.

Adani Green Energy Raises Rs 612 Crore For Debt Refinancing
The NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt market segment of BSE.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 4:33 pm

Three arms of Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) have collectively raised Rs 612.30 crore through their maiden domestic bond issue on a private placement basis for debt refinancing.

According to a company statement, rated, listed, secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of the face value of Rs 10 lakh each, in multiple series, have an average annualized coupon rate of 7.83 per cent per annum (fixed) and a tenure up to 12 years.

It said the proceeds from the NCDs (bonds) will be utilised to part-refinance existing rupee term loans bearing higher interest costs.

 "Three subsidiaries of AGEL – Adani Green Energy (UP) Ltd, Prayatna Developers Pvt Ltd and Parampujya Solar Energy Pvt Ltd, collectively housing 930 MW of operational solar power projects – have raised Rs 612.30 crore by their maiden domestic bond issuance, on private placement basis," the statement said.

The NCDs are rated AA/Stable by CRISIL and AA(CE)/Stable by India Ratings. The NCDs will be listed on the Wholesale Debt Market segment of BSE.

"Optimization of the cost of borrowing is key to our capital management program and this transaction reinforces the company’s strategy," said Vineet S Jain, MD & CEO of AGEL.

"We are encouraged by the robust support from the finance community, which recognises the strength of the company’s business model and our capital management approach. We could manage this fundraising at favourable terms. This puts the company on a more solid platform for long-term growth."

The success of the domestic debt market issue will open up a new source of funding, allowing for more flexibility in capital structure while also lowering interest costs. 

Tags

Business National Adani Green Energy Adani Group
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Timeline: How Ashneer Grover's Relation With BharatPe Board Turned Sour

Timeline: How Ashneer Grover's Relation With BharatPe Board Turned Sour

Cryptocurrency Can Be Banned, Regulated Or Just Taxed, Says Finance Secretary

Sensex, Nifty Close Lower For Second Session In A Row Dragged By Reliance, SBI

How India Can Impact Facebook Fortune As Its Shares Tumble On Wall Street

Adani Wilmar IPO: Here Is How To Check Allotment Status

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Idols of Goddess Saraswati kept in Kumartuli.

Idols Of Goddess Saraswati In Kumartuli Ahead Of Basant Panchami

Actress Alia Bhatt as Gangubai in a still from the 'Gangubai Kathiwadi' trailer.

In Pics: Here's A Look At Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Trailer

People check at a destroyed house after an operation by the U.S. military in the Syrian village of Atmeh, in Idlib province, Syria.

Bombing To End A War That Has Ended

Mayawati delivers speech ahead of UP polls 2022.

BSP Supporters Cheer For Mayawati At Ghaziabad Rally

Actress Karishma Tanna and her would-be husband Varun Bagera captured in a still as they sit covered in haldi.

In Pics: Karishma Tanna's Haldi Celebrations