Adani Green Energy May Seek Board’s Approval To Raise Up To $1 Billion: Report

Adani Green Energy is reportedly seeking the board’s approval to raise up to $1 billion through the qualified institutional placement (QIP).

As per a report in the Economic Times, Adani Green Energy is planning to get an approval to raise about $750 million to $1 billion. Before this, two Adani Group companies had got an approval of their boards for fundraising. These include – Adani Enterprises (Rs 12,500 crore) and Adani Transmission (Rs 8,500 crore).

The report adds that the exercise to raise this sum via QIP is a part of a group’s plan that was outlined last year. The idea of the plan was to build a ‘three-year equity cushion’ in order to support expansion plans.

The capital raised by Adani Green Energy will reportedly be used to repay an outstanding $750 million, related to a three-year bond issued in 2021 which is due next year. Further, the money is expected to be kept in a dedicated redemption reserve account.

Once that is done, the report adds that the company is likely to pay the due amount on the due date. “We do not comment on routine business matters. All public disclosures on business matters are disclosed when appropriate,” the publication quoted an Adani Group spokesperson as saying.

However, it must be noted that the Adani Green Energy board meeting scheduled for today, May 24 also got cancelled, as per PTI.