Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Adani Enterprises Surges On Surpassing RIL To Become Top Traded Stock On NSE

Home Business

Adani Enterprises Surges On Surpassing RIL To Become Top Traded Stock On NSE

After the Hinderburg Report surfaced, which alleged Adani Group of fraud, illegal use of off-shore tax havens and stock price manipulation, the stock to became most actively traded stock in January with a turnover of Rs 25,543 crore

Adani Enterprises.
Adani Enterprises.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Feb 2023 1:16 pm

Shares of billionaire Gautam Adani-led Adani Enterprises surged as much as 15 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,372.50 after report suggested that it surpassed Mukesh Ambani-backed Reliance Industries to become top traded stock on the NSE in February.

Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of Adani Group, became the most heavily traded stock on the NSE in the month of February. According to exchange data, Adani Enterprises recorded trading volume of Rs 46,832.5 crore which was 5 per cent of its overall exchange turnover of Rs 9.36 lakh crore. On the other hand, RIL’s overall exchange turnover is just 1.44 per cent which accounted for Rs 13,500.54 crore in turnover, newspaper Mint reported. 

After the Hinderburg Report surfaced, which alleged Adani Group of fraud, illegal use of off-shore tax havens and stock price manipulation, the stock to became most actively traded stock in January with a turnover of Rs 25,543 crore. 

Related stories

Adani Group May Repay Up To $790 Million Share-Backed Loans By March: Report 

Adani Group Firms Continue To Fall; Group's Total Market Cap Falls To Rs 6.81 Lakh Crore

Hindenburg Effect: Gautam Adani Slips From 3rd Richest To 30th, Adani Group Stocks Lose Rs 12 Lakh Crore In A Month

NSE after consulting with market regulator SEBI has doubled the trading margin required for Adani Enterprises to 65 per cent of the contract value and has put the stocks under short-term surveillance measures to restrain traders from over-speculating. The move was triggered after the report was published by the US-based short seller. 

Adani Group is also working hard to win back the confidence of investors after the massive sell-off in its stocks. The company recently announced investor road shows to assuage investor concerns. Since, January 24 report, Adani Enterprises shares have lost a whopping 75 per cent from 52-week high of Rs 4,190 to hit 52-week low of Rs 1,017.
 

Tags

Business Adani Enterprises Adani Group Indian Economy Business Hindenburg Research Reliance Industries Ltd
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

False Allegations Levelled Against Me, Not Worried About Staying In Jail: Sisodia's Message To Delhiites

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM

Meghalaya Polls: Voting Begins For Assembly Elections, To Continue Till 4 PM