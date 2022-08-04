Thursday, Aug 04, 2022
Adani Enterprises Profit Rises 76% To Rs 469 Crore In June Quarter

Updated: 04 Aug 2022 9:43 pm

Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) on Thursday reported a 76.48 per cent rise in consolidated profit at Rs 468.74 crore for the first quarter ended June on the back of higher revenue from operations.

The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 265.60 crore in the year-ago period, AEL said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations during the April-June quarter increased to Rs 41,066.43 crore from Rs 12,578.77 crore last year.

In a statement, Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani said the group intends to leverage AEL's incubation strategy model.

AEL's high growth lays the foundation for the Adani Group to accelerate the continued development of new businesses like data centers, airport ecosystems, road and water infrastructure, defense and aerospace, and digital technology services, he said.

The company said Adani New Industries Supply Chain Ecosystem achieved a sales volume of 264 MW while Adani Airports Holdings Ltd (AAHL - Airports) passenger movement rose 35 per cent to 16.6 million across seven airports.

Adani Road Transport Ltd has started construction activities in Azhiyur Vengalam, Kodad Khammam, Badakumari Karki, and Panagarh Palsit road projects.

AEL is the flagship company of Adani Group. 

