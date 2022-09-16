Friday, Sep 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Adani Completes Acquisition Of Ambuja Cements and ACC Ltd

Currently, Ambuja Cements and ACC have a combined installed production capacity of 67.5 MTPA

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Sep 2022 6:56 pm

The Adani family on Friday said it has completed the acquisition of Ambuja Cements & ACC Ltd and has become country's second largest cement player.

Adani family, through their special purpose vehicle Endeavour Trade and Investment Ltd, completed the acquisition after completing the transaction with Swiss firm Holcim and an open offer, said a statement.

"The transaction involved the acquisition of Holcim's stake in Ambuja and ACC along with an open offer in both entities as per SEBI Regulations," it said.

The value of the Holcim stake and open offer consideration for Ambuja Cements and ACC is USD 6.50 billion, which makes this the largest ever acquisition by Adani, and also India's largest ever M&A transaction in the infrastructure and materials space, it added.

Post the transaction, Adani will hold 63.15 per cent stake in Ambuja Cements and 56.69 per cent in ACC (of which 50.05 per cent is held through Ambuja Cements).

Gautam Adani said: "What makes cement an exciting business is the headroom for growth in India, which exceeds that of every other country well beyond 2050."

In May this year, the Adani Group announced that it has clinched a deal to acquire a controlling stake in Holcim Ltd's businesses in India.

Currently, Ambuja Cements and ACC have a combined installed production capacity of 67.5 MTPA.

Related stories

Gautam Adani's Son Karan Will Be Responsible For Running Group's Cement Business

Gautam Adani Is Now Richer Than Amazon's Jeff Bezos, According To Forbes

Gautam Adani $3 Billion Away From Becoming World's Second Richest, Surpassing Jeff Bezos

The two companies are among the strongest brands in India with immense depth of manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure, represented by their 14 integrated units, 16 grinding units, 79 ready-mix concrete plants and over 78,000 channel partners across India.

"The Board of Ambuja Cements approved an infusion of INR 20,000 crore into Ambuja by way of preferential allotment of warrants. This will equip Ambuja to capture the growth in the market," it said.

Aditya Birla group firm UltraTech leads the cement sector with an installed capacity over 100 MTPA. 
 

Tags

Business Adani Group Ambuja Cements Endeavour Trade And Investment Ltd Aditya Birla Group Gautam Adani Karan Adani
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Can SCO Summit Be An Opportunity For India To Mend Ties With Neighbour Pakistan?

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live

Live Streaming Of Chelsea Vs Salzburg: How To Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Football Live