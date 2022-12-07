Wednesday, Dec 07, 2022
Abans Holdings IPO To Kick Off On December 12

Abans Holdings IPO To Kick Off On December 12

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on December 15, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP)

Updated: 07 Dec 2022 6:13 pm

The initial share-sale of Abans Holdings, financial services arm of the Abans Group, will open for public subscription on December 12.
    
The three-day initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on December 15, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).
     
The initial share-sale comprises fresh issuance of equity shares of up to 38 lakh and an offer-for-sale of up to 90 lakh equity shares by promoter Abhishek Bansal.
     
At present, Bansal holds a 96.45 per cent stake in the company.
     
Proceeds from the fresh issue will be utilised towards investment in its NBFC subsidiary, Abans Finance, for financing the augmentation of its capital base to meet future capital requirements and for general corporate purposes.
     
The company operates a diversified global financial services business, providing Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) services, global institutional trading in equities, commodities and foreign exchange, private client stockbroking, depositary services, asset management services, investment advisory services, and wealth management services to corporates, institutional and high net worth individual clients.
     
It currently has active businesses across six countries including UK, Singapore, UAE, China, Mauritius, and India.
     
Aryaman Financial Services is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue. 
 

Tags

Business IPO Red Herring Prospectus Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) Foreign Exchange
