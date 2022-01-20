Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

5G Spectrum Bands In India Will Not Interfere With Aircraft Radar Altimeters: ITU APT

 ITU-APT foundation of India is recognised by the UN body International Telecommunications Union and it works on spectrum-related issues.

5G Spectrum Bands In India Will Not Interfere With Aircraft Radar Altimeters: ITU APT
The 5G spectrum will be allocated through auction. - Deposit Photos

Trending

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 7:47 pm

Proposed 5G services rolled out in India will be in spectrum bands that will have sufficient safeguards and will not interfere with civil aircraft altimeters, the ITU APT foundation of India said on Thursday. 

 Several airlines have cancelled their flight to the US following 5G services roll-out in the country alleging that 5G signals could interfere with key safety equipment, altimeter, on which pilots rely for take off and altitude readings. 

 "In India, there is no risk from 5G services to aircraft and we are fully safeguarded as we are only allocating 3300-3670 MHz, which is more than 500 MHz below the altimeter spectrum. Thus the C band frequencies that are being auctioned for 5G in India are completely safe and there is no risk to the Civil Aviation Radar altimeters," ITU-APT foundation of India President Bharat Bhatia said in a statement. 

 ITU-APT foundation of India is recognised by the UN body International Telecommunications Union and it works on spectrum-related issues.

 The aircraft around the world use the frequency band 4200-4400 MHz for radio Altimeters and the 5G system being deployed in the US in the frequency band of 3700-3,980 is close to this frequency band.

 "In India, the government is not considering frequencies above 3.7 GHz for public 5G services at present, the frequency band in question in the USA where this potential interference has been observed," Bhatia said.

 At present, spectrum band allocation for 5G services is at a discussion stage. The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India has floated a consultation paper to take views of interested players for determining price and rules for spectrum allocation. 

 The spectrum will be allocated through auction after the government finalizes the price post review of the recommendation of Trai.

Tags

Business National 5G Technology
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Global Unemployment To Reach 207 Million In 2022: ILO report

Global Unemployment To Reach 207 Million In 2022: ILO report

Delhi court denies bail to former MD & CEO of YES Bank Rana Kapoor

Jio, University Of Oulu Ink Agreement For Developing 6G Technology

EPFO Adds 13.95 Lakh Subscribers In November 2021

Facebook Parent Meta To Dive Into NFTs; Ethereum, Shiba Inu Rise

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East

An Army watch snow-covered area near a fence in Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch, Jammu.

Indian Army Patrols In Line Of Control In Heavy Snowfall

Actress Deepika Padukone in a still from the trailer of 'Gehraiyaan'. She plays the role of Alisha, one of the two sisters around whose turbulent life the story revolves.

In Pics: 5 Glimpses From The Deepika Padukone-Siddhant Chaturvedi Starrer 'Gehraiyaan' Trailer

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of passengers for Covid-19 test, at Bandra Terminus, in Mumbai.

Covid-19 Tests Conducted Across India As Cases See A Dip